Values Added Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,703,000 after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.