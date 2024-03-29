Values Added Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF comprises 0.7% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMXF opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.