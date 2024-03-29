Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

