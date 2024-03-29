Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.07. 1,840,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

