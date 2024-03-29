Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

