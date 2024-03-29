Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $360,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $717.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

