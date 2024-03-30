Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

