AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.
ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
AltaGas Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.92 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.94 and a 12-month high of C$29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.59.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.