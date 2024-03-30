Comparing Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) & Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Thai Beverage Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 4.31% 1.67% 1.43% Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Thai Beverage Public shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crimson Wine Group and Thai Beverage Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Thai Beverage Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.40 million 1.67 $3.12 million $0.15 38.60 Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $0.87 0.41

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Beverage Public. Thai Beverage Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Thai Beverage Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships, e-commerce platforms, and direct phone calls. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Thai Beverage Public

(Get Free Report)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels; and digital and technology services. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, recycling, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and trading of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; asset management business; provision of marketing management consulting; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.