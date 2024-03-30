Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$39.89

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.89.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

TSE H opened at C$39.50 on Monday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9116659 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

