Barclays Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.