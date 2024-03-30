Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

