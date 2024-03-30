Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.