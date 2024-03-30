Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.