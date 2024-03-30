F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $185.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,634,872 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $189.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

