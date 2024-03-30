Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOC. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

