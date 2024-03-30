Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

