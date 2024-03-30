Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.
Haleon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
