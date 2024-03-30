Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Haleon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 110,663,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,769,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

