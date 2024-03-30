Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

