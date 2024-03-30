Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $318.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $320.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

