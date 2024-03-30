Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Price Target at GBX 1,985

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,985 ($25.09).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.54) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.80) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.18) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($484.37). Insiders bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,789 ($22.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.48). The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.54, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.60.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

