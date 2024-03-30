JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBDC. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

OBDC stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

