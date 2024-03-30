Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

