Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
