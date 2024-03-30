GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

