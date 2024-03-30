Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $20.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.