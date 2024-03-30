StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.