WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance
WANG & LEE GROUP stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.90.
