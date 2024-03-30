WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

WANG & LEE GROUP stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

