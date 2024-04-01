803 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. AutoZone makes up 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clio Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $15.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,166.91. 105,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,713. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,929.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,707.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

