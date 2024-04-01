Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $1,130.28. The company had a trading volume of 236,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,944. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $851.22 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,074.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $991.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

