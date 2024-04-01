Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

