ECN Capital (ECN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ECN Capital (TSE: ECN):
- 3/26/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$2.00.
- 3/25/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – ECN Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
ECN Capital Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.78%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
