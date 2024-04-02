SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

