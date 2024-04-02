SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

