World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 325,917 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 361,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,166 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

