United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

United States Antimony Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

