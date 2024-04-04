Tadeu Marroco Buys 7 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,401 ($30.14) per share, with a total value of £168.07 ($210.98).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($172.71).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.39) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($205.71).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON:BATS traded down GBX 15.65 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,360.35 ($29.63). 3,260,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,368.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,420.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The firm has a market cap of £52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -3,647.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

