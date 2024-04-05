A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 35,340 Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £69,266.40 ($86,952.55).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:AMS opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,637.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.34. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 261 ($3.28).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

