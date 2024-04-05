MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £22,050 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total value of £22,050 ($27,680.14).
MaxCyte Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON:MXCT opened at GBX 333 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £346.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,137.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 14.38. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.23.
MaxCyte Company Profile
