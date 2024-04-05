Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Purchases 65,217 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Homsany purchased 65,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.82 ($19,480.40).

Galan Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Galan Lithium alerts:

Galan Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Galan Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galan Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.