Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

