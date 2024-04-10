Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.81), with a volume of 1600308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.40 ($0.80).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.38. The stock has a market cap of £485.74 million, a P/E ratio of 572.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,600.18). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

