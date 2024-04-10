FY2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

LBRT stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

