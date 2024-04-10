McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,015. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.66 and its 200-day moving average is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

