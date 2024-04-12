Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.