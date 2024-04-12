Piper Sandler Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $228.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ELF opened at $167.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

