HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Sells $363,400.00 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Saravanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

