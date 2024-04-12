SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$98,210.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$98,210.00.
Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
