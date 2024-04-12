SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$98,210.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$98,210.00.

Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

