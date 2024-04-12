Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,845.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $22,150.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. William Blair started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

