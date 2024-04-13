Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.86. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

