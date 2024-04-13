Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

